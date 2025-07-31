Politico: Democrats oppose Kamala Harris' presidential nomination.

Some Democrats are pushing back against U.S. Former Vice President Kamala Harris as 2028 Democratic presidential, Politico reported citing sources.

Interviews with nearly two dozen Democratic officials and operatives following her announcement this week reflect a swath of the party that would be glad if Harris didn’t run in 2028, Politico reported.

A July Echelon Insights nationwide survey found her leading a field of potential contenders with 26%, ahead of the nearest Democrat, Pete Buttigieg.

"I don’t think she can win the Democratic primary, so therefore, if I was advising her, I would say, ‘Don’t run in 2028m," a former senior Harris staffer said.

Earlier, Harris announced she isn't running for California governor, but she hasn't ruled out another presidential run in 2028.