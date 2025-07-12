Kazakhstan delivers first batch of oil to Hungary

State-owned KazMunayGas executed the first delivery of Kazakh oil to Hungary through Croatian transit route.

The shipment comprises 85,000 metric tons of crude oil, transported from Russia's Novorossiysk port to Croatia's Omisalj terminal.

According to the press service of KazMunayGas, the export was provided by the national carrier Kazmortransflot on the tanker Alatau.

The company added that further transportation from the port to the final destination of Sahzalombatta in Hungary would be provided via the Adriatic oil pipeline.