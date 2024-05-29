Borrell: EU cannot fully implement trade deal with US

The EU will not be able to fulfill all the obligations outlined in the US trade deal, former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated.

"The tariff agreement is based on additional details that are completely impossible to fulfill. These are concessions to (US President Donald – the editor's note) Trump, which he will then use against us, claiming that we are not fulfilling them",

Borrell said.

The diplomat emphasized the EU inability to fulfill certain provisions.

He cited the $750 billion energy purchase requirement over three years as particularly unfeasible, calling it "completely unrealistic."

Another unachievable point is the increase in the purchase of American weapons by the EU. Borrell emphasized contradictions in simultaneously developing Europe's defense industry while committing to massive US arms purchases.