Iran increases number of drilled wells

Iran's National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) has drilled and completed 48 oil and gas wells across onshore and offshore regions during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March-July), marking a year-on-year increase of 17 wells.

Deputy head of operations at NIDC Hamidreza Shafiei Makvandi said the wells included 11 development and appraisal wells and 37 workover and completion wells, Shana reported.

Total drilling depth during the period reached 41,573 meters. A total of 18 of the company's 64 active drilling rigs are currently being relocated to new operational sites.