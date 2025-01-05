Vestnik Kavkaza

Houthis report another missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport

Houthis report another missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport
© Photo: Mehr

Yemen’s Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah has once again launched a strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using a ballistic supersonic missile, the group’s spokesman Yahya Saria said.

During a Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV broadcast, the spokesman said that the movement’s missile forces had attacked the Ben Gurion airport "with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile."

According to Saria, the Houthis’ operation allegedly "successfully achieved all its goals." He noted that Israel’s main airport suspended operations as a result of the attack.

Earlier, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces reported that the country’s jets had intercepted a missile launched from the territory of Yemen. An air raid alert sounded in several parts of Israel. There is no information about damage or casualties.

310 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.