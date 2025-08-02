Trump names conditions for meeting Xi before end of year

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. was close to a trade deal with China and that he would meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the end of the year if an agreement is struck.

"He asked for a meeting, and I'll end up having a meeting before the end of the year most likely, if we make a deal. If we don't make a deal, I'm not going to have a meeting," Trump said referring to Xi.

According to the U.S. leader, they're getting very close to a deal with China.

China is facing an August 12 deadline to reach a durable tariff agreement with the U.S. administration, after Beijing and Washington reached preliminary deals in May and June to end escalating tit-for-tat tariffs and a cut-off of rare earth minerals.

Without a deal, global supply chains could face renewed turmoil from U.S. duties snapping back to triple-digit levels that would amount to a bilateral trade embargo.