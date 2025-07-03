Witkoff arrives in Moscow and takes walk in Zaryadye Park

U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived at the Vnukovo airport near Moscow this morning.

Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with other countries Kirill Dmitriev met Steven Witcoff at the international airport.

Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev have taken a walk in Zaryadye Park in downtown Moscow, TASS reported.

This is Witkoff’s fifth visit to Russia since the beginning of the year. The U.S. special envoy last visited Moscow for talks on April 25.