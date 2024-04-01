Tbilisi, Beijing discuss strategic partnership

Irakli Kobakhidze held talks with the Chinese Ambassador. The parties discussed the strategic partnership between Tbilisi and Beijing.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held talks with the Chinese Ambassador to Tbilisi Zhou Qian, the press service of the Georgian government reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the strategic partnership between Tbilisi and Beijing.

Kobakhidze and Zhou Qian paid special attention to further deepening trade and economic contacts between the two countries.