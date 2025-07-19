Turkish Foreign Minister and Syrian leader discuss fight against terrorism

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting in Damascus on August 7, Syrian media report.

According to Syria's news agency SANA, the talks covered recent regional and global developments.

One of the topics discussed was also bilateral cooperation in various fields. In particular, the parties discussed the prospects for developing relations between Damascus and Ankara.

In addition to this, al-Sharaa and Fidan touched on the joint fight against terrorism and the restoration of Syria.

Let us recall that that the Turkish Foreign Minister arrived in Syria on Thursday.