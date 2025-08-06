Tokayev discusses settlement in Ukraine with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the leader of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kazakhstan's President positively assessed the progress toward resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

"Expressing appreciation for the information shared, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the steps aimed at finding ways to resolve the conflict",

the Kremlin press service said.

The Kremlin reported that the call took place at the Russian president's initiative. Putin told his Kazakh counterpart about the visit of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the results of the meeting.