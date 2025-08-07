Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan sign declaration on peaceful settlement

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have formally committed their nations to resolving relations peacefully in a document signed on August 8.

A ceremony marked the signing of a new agreement as part of the ongoing effort to settle post-war relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Washington yesterday evening. Following bilateral meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration affirming Baku and Yerevan's commitment to the swift normalization of ties.

Donald Trump also signed the document as a witness.

At a press conference, President Trump announced that Baku and Yerevan have pledged to refrain from all armed clashes, open up commerce, establish diplomatic relations, and mutually respect each other's territorial integrity.

"They fought for a long time-35 years. And now they're friends, and they're going to be friends for a long time," Donald Trump said.

Trump said that Armenia agreed to grant the U.S. company a 99-year development lease on its section of the Zangezur Corridor. This route was dubbed the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. The U.S. President explained this will provide Azerbaijan unimpeded transport access to Nakhchivan while respecting Armenian sovereignty.

"Armenia is entering into an exclusive partnership with the United States to develop this corridor, which could extend to up to 99 years. And they promised in 99 years, they'll extend it," Donald Trump said.

Trump also noted that he has frozen Section 907 of the "Freedom Support Act," which prohibited direct U.S. government assistance to Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev announced that he and PM Pashinyan will agree to send a joint appeal to the Nobel committee to award Donald Trump with a Nobel Peace Prize. He added that the Joint Declaration, which initiates a new era for Azerbaijan and Armenia, also calls for the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"I'm sure that Armenia and Azerbaijan will find courage and responsibility to reconcile, and also the people will reconcile. We will turn the page of standoff, confrontation, and bloodshed, and provide a bright and safe future for our children," Ilham Aliyev said.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia is opening a new chapter in its relations with Azerbaijan, leaving the past behind.

"Today's declarations which President Trump personally will sign as witness gives confidence and assurance that we're opening a chapter of peace, prosperity, security and economic cooperation in the South Caucasus," Nikol Pashinyan said.

The sides also initialed the peace treaty, which was finalized five months ago on March 13. The Foreign Ministers of both countries, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, initialed the draft agreement, confirming both sides' agreement to its provisions and the absence of any discrepancies in interpreting its terms.