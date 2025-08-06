Vestnik Kavkaza

Alaska stands ready to host Russia-U.S. presidents meeting

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said he welcomes the prospect of Alaska hosting a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"With a mere two miles separating Russia from Alaska , no other place plays a more vital role in our national defense, energy security,” Dunleavy said.

According to him, Alaska has been a bridge between Russia and the U.S. for centuries, and today, it remains a gateway for diplomacy.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov confirmed later that the meeting was scheduled to be held in Alaska next Friday.

