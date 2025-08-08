The Russia-U.S. summit will deliver peace and global security, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said ahead of the Alaska meeting.

The upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will bring "peace, hope, and global security," declared, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in remarks made ahead of the leaders' meeting in Alaska.

"The neocons and other war hawks won't be smiling on August 15, 2025," Kirill Dmitriev said.

Dmitriev had previously noted that certain countries stand to gain from prolonging conflict. He asserted these actors are prepared to employ "every effort, including provocations and disinformation," with the explicit goal of derailing the planned presidential summit.

The announcement that Moscow and Washington had finalized arrangements for the Putin-Trump meeting came last week.

This breakthrough followed a visit to Russia by Stephen Whitkoff, the U.S. Special Envoy.

Alaska was subsequently chosen as the venue for the talks.