Netanyahu and Trump discuss next steps on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, which focused on Israel’s plans for continuing operations in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

"The two discussed Israel's plans for taking control of the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza in order to bring about the end of the war, the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas," the statement reads.

The Israeli PM thanked Trump for his steadfast support of Israel since the start of the military operation in the enclave.

Earlier, Netanyahu announced Israel's plan for taking control of Gaza City and expanding operations throughout the enclave.