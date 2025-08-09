Putin-Trump meeting could help to normalize Russia-US ties - MFA

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed hope that the upcoming meeting between the Russian and the U.S. Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will give an impetus to normalization of bilateral relations, the Izvestia daily reported.

"We hope that the forthcoming top-level meeting will give an impetus to normalization of bilateral relations, allowing to facilitate resolution of certain issues," Ryabkov said, speaking about resumption of direct air service.

The deputy FM noted that the leaders will focus on other subjects. At the same time, he acknowledged that no progress has been made on returning Russian diplomatic property in the U.S.