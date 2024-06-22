Turkish authorities gain control over wildfire situation

According to Türkiye's Minister of Agriculture İbrahim Yumaklı, a tense situation arose in the province of Çanakkale, where approximately 2,000 rural residents required evacuation with naval assistance due to advancing flames.

In Çanakkale, shipping was suspended, and restrictions were also introduced at the local airport.

Let us recall that large-scale forest fires broke out in Türkiye at the end of July. The provinces of Mersin and Karabük were engulfed in flames, at least 10 people died. In a number of regions, the authorities announced the evacuation of the population.