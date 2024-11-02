Russians buying up tours to Egypt for winter

Tour operators report Egypt has emerged as the most popular winter destination this year, with Russians actively purchasing tour packages.

According to Coral Travel, Egypt is popular not just for winter - it already ranks second for autumn school holidays after Türkiye. For the 2025-26 winter season, including New Year holidays, Egypt leads in sales, with bookings being made as far ahead as April 2026.

The demand for tours to Egypt is explained by the availability of a large number of flight programs, improved service at the country's resorts, as well as prices for travel packages. Despite the rise in prices, Egypt remains more affordable than other destinations, ATOR reports.