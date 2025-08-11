RDIF chief to participate in Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska

Special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev will take part in the Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska on August 15 as part of the official delegation, Reuters reported citing informed sources.

"Kirill Dmitriev will take part in the summit of the leaders of Russia and the U.S. on August 15, Friday, as part of the official delegation," sources said.

This announcement followed a visit by U.S. Presidential Special Representative Steven Witkoff to Moscow on August 6, during which he was received by Putin.

According to the U.S. Department of State, the summit is scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15.