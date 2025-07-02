EU prepares new anti-Russian sanctions package for September

According to the official representative of the European Commission (EC) Arianna Podestà, Brussels has already implemented 18 sanction packages and is currently developing the 19th set of restrictive measures.

"I hope we will be able to adopt it next month - this is approximately the time frame we are counting on",

Arianna Podesta said.

The EC representative emphasized the EU has "no long-term" plans to lift or ease anti-Russian sanctions, even if a ceasefire is established and maintained in Ukraine, contrary to some media reports citing unnamed sources.

According to the diplomat stressed that the sanctions pressure on Russia will not be reduced, and assumptions to the contrary are simply speculation.