Trump considers Israel visit in September

According to Ynet news, Trump may visit Israel before his scheduled trip to the United Kingdom next month.

It should be noted that Trump's visit to London is scheduled for September 17-19. The US leader may change his route if Israel makes significant progress in the ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the publication's sources, the US authorities are considering only a full-fledged long-term ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.