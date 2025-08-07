Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel negotiates Gaza resident resettlement with multiple nations

© Photo: IDF website

On August 14, a senior Israeli official confirmed negotiations with five countries, including Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Libya, concerning possible relocation of Gaza's population.

"According to the official, in exchange for accepting part of the more than two million people of Gaza, these countries are seeking to receive "significant financial and international compensation",

CNN TV channel said.

Let us remind you that the day before, Israel approved the "basic concept" of the plan for an offensive in the Gaza Strip. On Wednesday, it also became known that Hamas representatives are ready to resume negotiations on a ceasefire in the enclave.

