Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia has returned 84 of its captured troops from Ukrainian territory and handed over the same number of Ukrainian troops in exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The returned Russian troops are currently on the territory of Belarus, where they are being given the necessary psychological and medical assistance.

According to the ministry, the Russian troops will be further transported to Russia for additional treatment and rehabilitation at the Russian Defense Ministry’s medical establishments.

"The United Arab Emirates facilitated the return of Russian troops’ return to their homeland," the statement reads.

In July, Russia and Ukraine agreed a prisoner swap during their third set of direct talks in Istanbul.

