White House: Trump does not want to introduce new sanctions against Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump does not want to introduce new sanctions against Russia and gives priority to diplomacy, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

According to the spokesperson, Trump has plenty of tools at his disposal that he could use if necessary.

"Certainly there are sanctions and many other measures that the President could utilize if he has to, not that he wants to, he's willing to," Leavitt said.

The summit between Russian and U.S. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will take place on the joint base of the Air Force and U.S. Army Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The talks will begin at 22:00 Moscow time.