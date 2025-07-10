Tourists trips across Russia up 7% in 6 months

Tourists made 41.4 million trips across Russia in the first six months of 2025, up 7% on the year before, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"In January-June tourists made 41,400,000 trips around Russia, almost 7% more than in the same period last year. The positive dynamic has continued for the fifth year," Chernyshenko said.

The number of tourist trips has been steadily rising: 66.5 million in 2021 (up 40% on 2020), 73.1 million in 2022 (up almost 10% on 2021), 83.6 million in 2023 (up 14% on 2022), and 90 million in 2024 (up almost 8% on 2023).

"The biggest number of tourist trips were to Moscow (6 million), Krasnodar Territory (4.4 million) and St. Petersburg (3.3 million). Also in the top are the Moscow region (2.7 million), Tatarstan (1.4 million), Crimea (1.1 million) and the Sverdlovsk region (1 million)," Chernyshenko said.

The biggest increase was demonstrated by regions that actively develop their tourism infrastructure. The fastest growing is Kalmykia (up 81.7%), followed by Adygea (up 79.1%) and Karachay-Cherkessia (up 75.6%).