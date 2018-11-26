Black and Azov Seas experience unusually warm waters

Sergey Stanichny, head of Remote Sensing Methods at the Marine Hydrophysical Institute (RAS) in Sevastopol, confirmed the Black Sea's current temperature is 1.5-2°C above average, with similar warming observed in the Azov Sea.

"According to our data, the water temperature is approximately 1.5-2 degrees higher than normal in the Black Sea: 26-27 degrees. A similar situation is in the Sea of Azov",

Sergey Stanichny said.

The scientist reported in a conversation with TASS that elevated temperatures could trigger algal blooms as warmer conditions accelerate the growth of certain microorganisms.

Stanichny further cautioned that reduced oxygen levels in overheated waters may lead to fish mortality, creating additional ecological concerns.