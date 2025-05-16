Schedule of Trump's August 18 meetings announced

The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky on August 18 will start at 08:15 p.m. Moscow time (05:15 p.m. GMT) and will last an hour, according to Trump's schedule, published by the White House.

The start of a multilateral meeting between the U.S. President and European leaders is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Moscow time (07:00 p.m. GMT).

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky will focus on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will also go to the meeting with Trump.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced her plans to take part in the meeting.