Trump praises meeting with Putin as 'good'

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage was good and that there is a chance of achieving results, answering reporters’ questions at the White House before meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.

"As you know, just a short while ago, we’ve had a good meeting with the president of Russia. And I think there is a possibility that something will come of it," Trump said.

He has expressed confidence that a meeting with the participation of Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky will be held.

Trump stressed "if everything works out today," the leaders would have a trilateral meeting with Putin", saying there will be a reasonable chance of ending the conflict when they do that.

The U.S. leader also said he intends to inform Putin about the meetings with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders at the White House.