Climate at Putin-Trump summit was good - Lavrov

U.S. President Donald Trump and his team at the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska showed a desire to achieve a result in the Ukrainian settlement process and the atmosphere in the negotiations was good, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"There was a good atmosphere there. It is reflected in the statements that the presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump made after the talks," Lavrov said.

According to him, it was clear that U.S. President Donald Trump and his team sincerely want to achieve a result that will be long-term and sustainable.

"Unlike the Europeans, who at that time were saying on every corner that all that was needed was a ceasefire, and after that they would continue to supply weapons to Ukraine," Lavrov said.

The diplomat noted that Washington’s approach to resolving the Ukraine conflict became much broader, as they have embraced the need to remove the root causes behind this crisis, something Moscow has always insisted on.