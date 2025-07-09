Kazakhstan to purchase over 7,000 freight cars

Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev announced that Kazakhstan's freight rail fleet will grow significantly by 2029.

He stated that operators currently manage 142,000 freight cars, which fully meets existing transportation needs. However, several thousand additional cars will be purchased in the coming years.

"By 2029, operators plan to purchase more than 7,000 new cars. This will preserve and develop the growing potential of freight transportation",

the minister reported.

Additionally, 456 new locomotives will be purchased by 2029 as part of fleet modernization efforts. Sauranbayev specified that Kazakhstan will operate 1,967 locomotives by 2025.