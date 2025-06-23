Lavrov holds talks with Egyptian MFA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty. The parties discussed the situation in the Middle East, as well as the Palestinian conflict, including the humanitarian problems of the Gaza Strip.

"The ministers held a thorough exchange of views on current Middle East issues, with an emphasis on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. They stressed the urgent need to end hostilities in Gaza and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian access to the enclave,",

the Russian MFA reported.

The conversation also covered Iran's nuclear program and areas of instability in Africa.

This dialogue follows Lavrov's August 17 discussion with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, which focused on outcomes of the recent Alaska summit.