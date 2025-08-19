Donald Trump says he has good relations with Vladimir Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he has good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that it's good when two nuclear powers get along.

"I get along with Putin, and that's a good thing. It's two nuclear powers. It's always good to get along," Donald Trump said.

He stressed that the U.S. would have been in danger if he and Vladimir Putin didn’t understand each other.

"I actually had a good relationship with President Putin the first term. If he and I didn't understand each other, <…> we would have actually been in danger as a country," Trump said.

On August 15, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met in Alaska. The conversation lasted about three hours: one-on-one in the limo of the American leader on the way to the main meeting place from the airport and in a narrow three-on-three format. The U.S. leader has been invited to visit Russia. Trump had indicated that the idea of him visiting Russia is "interesting".