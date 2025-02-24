France appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

France has appointed Sophie Lagoutte as a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, the French Embassy in Azerbaijan said.

Lagoutte, in turn, also shared a publication on this matter.

"It is a great honor for me to serve France, our interests and compatriots as ambassador to Azerbaijan. I will fulfill this position, continuing the path of Anne Boillon," Sophie Lagoutte said.

The newly appointed envoy noted that she would strive to develop relations between Paris and Baku.