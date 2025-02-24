France appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

France has appointed Sophie Lagoutte as a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, the French Embassy in Azerbaijan said.
Lagoutte, in turn, also shared a publication on this matter.
"It is a great honor for me to serve France, our interests and compatriots as ambassador to Azerbaijan. I will fulfill this position, continuing the path of Anne Boillon," Sophie Lagoutte said.
The newly appointed envoy noted that she would strive to develop relations between Paris and Baku.
"Together with the team of the French embassy in Azerbaijan, I look forward to the opportunity to further develop Franco-Azerbaijani relations in this region, which is of strategic importance for our country and the European Union," Sophie Lagoutte said.