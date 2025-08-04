Araghchi: Iran not ready for negotiations with US yet

Iran is not yet ready for negotiations with the USA, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

According to him, this requires a certain maturity, which the Islamic Republic has not yet achieved.

"Any negotiations take time, they all have a stage of maturity that needs to be reached. We have not yet reached this point of maturity in order to conduct effective negotiations with the USA",

Abbas Araghchi said.

The announcement follows five rounds of indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks held in April and May, with a planned June session canceled due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.