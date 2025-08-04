Vestnik Kavkaza

Araghchi: Iran not ready for negotiations with US yet

Araghchi: Iran not ready for negotiations with US yet
© Photo: IRNA

Iran is not yet ready for negotiations with the USA, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

According to him, this requires a certain maturity, which the Islamic Republic has not yet achieved.

"Any negotiations take time, they all have a stage of maturity that needs to be reached. We have not yet reached this point of maturity in order to conduct effective negotiations with the USA",

Abbas Araghchi said.

 

The announcement follows five rounds of indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks held in April and May, with a planned June session canceled due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

515 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.