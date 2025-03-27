Russia and Armenia discuss cooperation within Eurasian Economic Union

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk arrived in Yerevan on an official visit and met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

They discussed cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the dynamics of trade turnover, and the implementation of joint programs.

"During the meeting, issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed. The interlocutors addressed current issues of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Commission",

the press service of the Government of Armenia said.

Alexey Overchuk and Nikol Pashinyan also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the talks.