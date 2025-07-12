President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady visit Ganja

The President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva traveled to Azerbaijan's second-largest city, Ganja, on an official visit.

During the visit, the President and First Lady laid flowers at the monument to Heydar Aliyev, honoring his legacy as the founder of modern Azerbaijani statehood.

The President of the country took part in the foundation laying ceremony of the basalt production plant of Azerbazalt LLC, after which he got acquainted with the progress of construction work at the Ganja City Stadium and the work carried out at the Ganja Memorial Complex.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva also got acquainted with the progress of construction of the Hajikend recreation complex.