There's a lot of work for Yerevan to consolidate peace with Baku - Pashinyan

Baku and Yerevan have a lot of work ahead to consolidate the peace established on August 8, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

In the first place, Pashinyan congratulated everyone on the occasion of establishing peace with Azerbaijan and thanked the Cabinet members for support.

He expressed confidence that with this step Armenia has entered a new agenda of development.

"The content and energy of our work must now be greater. The efficiency of our work must be greater. There is enormous work ahead of us - constructive, peaceful, and creative work - and we must all remain maximally focused on this," Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM also wished his team good luck in "the new, creative phase of institutionalizing peace."