Israeli PM approves plan to take control of Gaza City

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has greenlighted military plans to take control of Gaza City and defeat the radical Hamas movement, an adviser in the Israeli prime minister’s office Dmitri Gendelman said, RIA Novosti reported.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza division today, where he approved the plans of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to establish control over the city of Gaza and finally defeat the Hamas terrorist organization," Dmitri Gendelman said.

Earlier, Netanyahu arrived in the Gaza Strip to approve the plan. The Israeli PM said he had ordered "immediate talks for the release of all hostages and ending the war under conditions acceptable to Israel."