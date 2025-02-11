Rosatom to train specialists to work at Kazakhstan's NPP

Rosatom will train specialists to work at Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant, Rosatom State Corporation CEO Alexey Likhachev told journalist Akmaral Batalova in an interview.

According to him, it will be about 1,500-2,000 specialists specifically for serious work at nuclear power plants.

"It will not be difficult to train them in 5-7 years, even for Kazakhstan. But this work will be part of our commitment. The figure will be specified in the contract, and we will train, including through free quotas in our universities, the necessary number of specialists," Likhachev said.

The Rosatom CEO added that some of them can do an internship in Turkey and Belarus.