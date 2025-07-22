Israel slams UN report on famine in Gaza 'tailor-made'

Israel has rejected a UN report on hunger in the Gaza Strip, calling it "forged" and "tailor-made to fit Hamas’ fake campaign," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

"The IPC (the UN-supported mechanism for monitoring food security) could not find famine - so they forged one. The IPC just published a tailor-made report to fit Hamas’s fake campaign. They twisted their own rules, lowered famine thresholds, and ignored death-rate criteria - all to smear Israel with lies," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that the IPC "bent its own rules to fit Hamas’ campaign."

According to the ministry, "over 100,000 aid trucks have entered Gaza since the war began."