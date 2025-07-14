Israeli FM departs for first visit to U.S.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has departed on his first diplomatic visit to the United States, the Israeli media reported.

During his visit, Sa'ar will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who issued an invitation for the visit.

This will mark the second official meeting between the two diplomats, following Rubio's February visit to Israel.

The Israeli FM is also slated to meet with Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

He is due to meet with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and AIPAC leadership. Sa'ar will also host a reception for Jewish community leaders and Christian friends of Israel.