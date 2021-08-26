Thousands of swimmers cross continents in Turkey's Bosporus race

More than 2,800 swimmers from 81 countries took part Sunday in the 37th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race, completing a 6.5-km course that links Asia to Europe across Istanbul’s iconic waterway.

Participants were ferried by boat to the starting point in Kanlıca on the Asian side before diving into the Bosphorus.

Battling shifting currents and choppy waters, competitors made their way to the finish line at Kuruçeşme Cemil Topuzlu Park on the European shore, where awards were handed out in a post-race ceremony.

Doğukan Ulaç won the men's race in 56:49.