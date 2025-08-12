Iran and EU3 to hold talks in Geneva tomorrow

A new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the European troika will be held in Geneva on August 26, a source said.

The upcoming round of talks between Iran and the UK, France and Germany will focus on nuclear issues and the removal of anti-Iran sanctions, Tasnim reported.

The Iranian delegation will be headed by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi spoke by phone with his counterparts from the UK, France, Germany, and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The Iranian diplomat warned the European parties that any attempt to trigger the so-called snapback mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal would be legally baseless, morally unjustified, and carry serious consequences.