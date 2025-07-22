Red Wings to resume Moscow-Eilat flights in October

The Russian airline Red Wings announces the resumption of the flight program from Moscow to Eilat.

According to the carrier's booking system, the first flight from Zhukovsky to Eilat is scheduled for October 16. The Moscow-Eilat flight is currently included in the schedule until the end of March 2026.

The route will be operated using a Sukhoi Superjet aircraft, featuring a refueling stop in Sochi. Total travel time, including refueling, is estimated at 7 hours and 35 minutes.

Ticket prices start at 26,000 rubles for baggage-free travel, while round-trip fares with baggage begin at 49,700 rubles.