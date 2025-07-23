Türkiye searches for Russian missing in Bosphorus

Russian citizen Nikolai Svechnikov disappeared while participating in the cross-Bosphorus swim. Turkish coast guard and rescue services have launched a search operation, according to local media reports.

The swim across the Bosphorus in Istanbul between the Kanlıca and Kuruçeşme districts was held the day before, on August 24. About 3,000 people from 81 countries took part in it, including Russian swimmers. Svechnikov never arrived at the finish line, prompting his relatives to alert local authorities, as confirmed by the Russian Consulate General.

According to the DHA agency, information about the disappearance of the Russian allegedly reached the authorities 12 hours after the swim.

Rescuers and coast guards are conducting a search operation in the Bosphorus Strait.