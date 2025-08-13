Russia urges Israel to take measures due to dire situation in Gaza

Russia is urging Tel Aviv to take urgent measures to prevent the further deterioration of the grave humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomatic agency highlighted newly published data about record-high starvation in Gaza, showing the highest degree of the absence of food security.

"The Russian side is calling on the Israeli authorities to take urgent measures in order to prevent it from worsening further, stop shelling attacks, restore unhindered humanitarian access, and ensure the delivery of necessary humanitarian aid, including food, to those in need," the ministry said.

According to the agency, in the near future, member states of the UN Security Council plan to make another attempt to coordinate a draft decision on Gaza focusing on overcoming the humanitarian catastrophe.

It is projected that the famine would expand to Deir el-Balah and Khan Yunis governorates by the end of September.