Kaladze to have another rival in Tbilisi elections

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian opposition has nominated another candidate for mayor of the capital of Georgia, the media reports.

Iago Khvichia, leader of the Girchi party, will stand as a candidate for the mayor of Tbilisi.

He is joined by opposition candidates Irakli Kupradze, nominated by the Lelo – Strong Georgia and Gakharia – For Georgia coalition, and Zurab Makharadze, proposed by Conservatives for Georgia.

Kakha Kaladze, the incumbent mayor who has governed the city for eight years, is running for the ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia party. A victory would secure his third term as mayor of Tbilisi.

Let us recall that municipal elections in Georgia will be held on October 4, 2025.

425 views

