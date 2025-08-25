U.S. wants to resolve Ukraine conflict by 2026 - Witkoff

The U.S. administration expects the conflicts in Ukraine, between Israel and Iran, and in the Gaza Strip to be settled by the end of this year, U.S. special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said.

Citing Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Israel and Hamas, he said that Washington is having meetings all this week on all three of those conflicts.

"We hope to settle them before the end of this year," Witkoff said.

He noted that the Washington administration's "peace from a position of strength" approach is yielding results.

According to the special envoy, U.S. officials are discussing the accession of several countries to the Abraham Accords, which aim to normalize relations with Israel.