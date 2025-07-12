FC Qarabag reaches league phase of Champions League

FC Qarabag will participate in the league phase of the Champions League. In the last round of qualification, the Aghdam team was stronger than FC Ferencvaros.

In the first match, which took place in Hungary a week ago, the Azerbaijani team won (3:1).

In the return match, the score was opened in the 12th minute by the visiting team's forward, Lenny Joseph. In the 25th minute, Qarabg midfielder Leandro Andrade restored the status quo. In the 45th minute, midfielder Abdellah Zoubir put Aghdam ahead, and in the 55th minute, Hungarian team forward Barnabas Varga tied the score again by converting a penalty. In the 84th minute, visiting midfielder Alex Toth scored another goal, establishing the final result 3:2 in favor of Ferencvaros.