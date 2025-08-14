Kazakhstan intends to increase oil pumping via CPC

KazMunayGas (KMG) Management Board Chairman Askhat Khasenov and Transneft president Nikolai Tokarev have discussed the key matters and prospects for collaborating in the area of oil transportation, KMG's press service said.

"The head of KMG emphasized the important role of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), and the Atyrau-Samara and Makhachkala-Novorossiysk routes, through which Kazakh oil is exported," KMG said.

The parties have reportedly confirmed their readiness to expand bilateral cooperation going forward.