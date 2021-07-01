Kampala offers Baku Ugandan subsoil

Uganda expects to conclude an agreement with the government of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of exploration and production of minerals, infrastructure development, Uganda's Minister for Foreign Affairs John Mulimba said.

According to him, Uganda has rich water and mineral resources, including gold and lithium. The minister noted that Uganda has also rare earth metals, in particular, cobalt.

"We also have iron ore. Therefore, we are looking forward to signing an agreement on cooperation and joint activities in the field of exploration and production of minerals, construction of infrastructure," John Mulimba said.

Earlier, the delegation from Uganda held a meeting at the Ministry of Energy during the visit to Azerbaijan, where they discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, mining and hydropower, Report reported.