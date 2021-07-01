Vestnik Kavkaza

Kampala offers Baku Ugandan subsoil

Kampala offers Baku Ugandan subsoil
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Uganda expects to conclude an agreement with the government of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of exploration and production of minerals, infrastructure development, Uganda's Minister for Foreign Affairs John Mulimba said.

According to him, Uganda has rich water and mineral resources, including gold and lithium. The minister noted that Uganda has also rare earth metals, in particular, cobalt.

"We also have iron ore. Therefore, we are looking forward to signing an agreement on cooperation and joint activities in the field of exploration and production of minerals, construction of infrastructure," John Mulimba said.

Earlier, the delegation from Uganda held a meeting at the Ministry of Energy during the visit to Azerbaijan, where they discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, mining and hydropower, Report reported.

230 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.